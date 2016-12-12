Video Scoreboard Announces Latest Multi-Sport Software Release

The What: Video Scoreboard (VSB), a division of Dimensional Communications, has announced the availability of its recently updated application-based multi-sport time and scorekeeping solutions. The new applications will reside on all Video Scoreboard systems purchased after November 21st, 2016, including the VSB Basic, VSB Core, and VSB Pro offerings.

The What Else: According to Video Scoreboard, the new applications for basketball, volleyball and wrestling provide updated features to enhance game day score and time keeping operations, simplify system setup and usage, all while enhancing security and reliability of the mobility elements of the system.

“We have always brought industry-leading digital features to our VSB systems and our all new application software was rigorously built and hammer-tested by our VSB team from the ground up to anchor what we know works well and to add even more features and reliability.” said Jeremy Vosburgh, software design specialist at VSB. “This is just the beginning of our updated road map toward even more advanced features. We know that it’s all about doing things with VSB that no other scoreboard provider does while focusing on the ultimate reliability of operation that any sports venue requires.”

The Bottom Line: Video Scoreboard offers affordable solutions previously only available to professional franchises at great expense, from a simple score and timekeeping appliance that can be easily connected to an existing venue display all the way to multi-source live HD video production with cameras, one button media playback, instant replay and slow-motion.

“We looked deeply at what professional sports franchises were doing regarding features, like wireless cameras, whistle integrations and media ingest/playback,” Vosburgh continued. “We then found ways of doing them better, faster, and less expensive than previous methods. This is how we bring advanced abilities to a much wider audience of users at affordable prices.”