Epson Shows Off Passionate and Products at InfoComm

On the Residential side, I picked up Epson a year ago, so I know firsthand they make a good product. I’m a big believer that in the slogan, “People don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it.” Should this be the case, we’ll all be buying Epson. They’re win my vote for most passionate about their products at the show.

New at the show was the 4000 series (4750w), which was voted best projector under $3,000, but what caught my eye was the new ProG unit which now comes with HDbaseT. This will be a big deal moving forward for projectors installed far away from the rest of the equipment.

Pictured below is the ProG as a corner install and a second picture showing video mapping. (Did you ever imagine such uses for projection?) Epson sees projection mapping for uses such as window displays and retail marketing. For example, instead of mannequins (shown), there could be a white motorcycle that—with the touch of a button—one could change colors getting an exact idea of what it would look like.



For the fun factor there is interactive projection (by Gesture Tech). This again could be used for interactive gaming and retail. Just think of how long it could keep the kids busy!

The real buzz at Epson is their new BrghtlinkPro, which just launched. If the client already has a white board, just add this unit above and it becomes a smart board! Using the IR Camera in the projection unit and supplied pen, not only can you ‘virtually’ write anything and share anything, you can easily screen capture and email the slide or slides. By incorporating a third-party conference solution, you can even show a dual screen (and again, capture and email that screen). There will be a free app to share from devices (or add an AppleTV directly into the projector and mirror away!)



The unit does not need to be installed on the wall, but could also be install on a tilted table. Think of the possibilities- drawings, marketing, art, - then capture the screen and you’ll have the session forever. What makes this device most desirable is the price point at $2,999.00.