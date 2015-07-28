Video Guidance's Dan Giesen Promoted at BCS Global

On the heels of the merger between Video Guidance and London-based BCS Global Networks, Inc., Dan Giesen, Video Guidance vice president of operations, North America, has been named vice president of global operations at BCS.

In his new role, Giesen will oversee all worldwide video conferencing networks, infrastructures, and call centers for both companies.



"Dan has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, and I am thrilled he will lead our combined operations internationally," said Clive Sawkins, CEO of BCS Global. "His comprehensive understanding of technology and engineering, as well as the video conferencing marketplace, is a tremendous benefit to our global operations."



Giesen joined Video Guidance in 1999 and has managed ISDN networks, IP networks, phone systems, call centers, computer telephony integration, and videoconferencing equipment and network infrastructures. Along with various manufacturer certifications, he holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Minnesota State University - Mankato. He serves on the board of the Belle Plaine School District and SouthWest Metro Educational Cooperative in Minnesota.



"I am honored to accept the challenge of this new position," said Giesen. "I look forward to managing the groups within the combined BCS family that develop solutions, manage implementations, roll out user adoption and provide service to our customers around the world."



Earlier in 2015, Video Guidance became a wholly owned subsidiary of BCS, which retains the respected Video Guidance name and brand in the U.S. The new company creates a formidable, cloud-based global enterprise that links BCS Global's capabilities in Europe, Canada and Asia with Video Guidance's in North America.