Video Corporation of America Makes New Hires

Video Corporation of America (VCA), an integrator of audiovisual, broadcast and post, and I.P., has made four new hires, and a new mission statement: to engineer environments that allow people to create, manage, receive, and share content faster, and with greater impact.

President Dave Berlin said, "With the moment-to-moment evolution of technology, I though it high time to renew our purpose in words and deeds. We have signed on to substantial projects in New Jersey and New York, and with greater builds on the horizon, we've brought on specific employees to ensure measurable results."

The new hires are:

Engineer Eric Cox

Eric Cox has 20 years of engineering experience. He has applied his skills at types of organizations such as broadcast and military technology, in addition to being involved with control/war room environments and corporate audiovisual presentation systems. He has also been involved in every phase of development, design, installation, and training regarding audiovisual systems, as well as handling diagnostics and repairs.

Cox is trained regarding Crestron and AMX Control system technologies and Biamp, Clearon, and Polycom audio processing DSP systems, along with the associated audio testing equipment. Cox is also proficient with design tools such as AutoCad. His certifications and studies include: InfoComm CTS-D; Tandberg, Solutions Architect Course; Polycom Infrastructure Solutions; Extron School of AV Tech for System Designers; InfoComm, Installation Online; School of Audio Visual Technologies, Certificate of Completion, and Crestron, DMC-E/D.

Project Manager Rich Spangler

Rich Spangler has worked in the audiovisual industry for more than 15 years. In addition, Spangler has another seven years of diversified experience as a project manager for Construction, Tel-Data Infrastructure, and Digital Signage Network projects. Spangler has degrees in mechanical design engineering and communications management and has completed projects for clients in investment banking, pharmaceutical, educational, and professional sports organizations.

Salesperson Michael Katz

Katz will be responsible for selling both mobile and location-based videoconferencing infrastructure design and engineering.

Prior to his current role, Michael was regional director and collaboration specialist for Glowpoint, a video conferencing services company located in Murray Hill, NJ. Katz has 17 years of industry experience identifying opportunities and selling complex technical solutions to Fortune 1000 customers.

Marketing Manager Christopher Welch

Welch's role at VCA, in addition to chronicling the success VCA systems have on behalf of its clients, will be to champion new technologies and their positive impact on communications. He was previously employed in the role of Creative at Apple Inc. His communication responsibilities included employee newsletters and events.

Prior to that, Welch was corporate communications manager at Glowpoint, Inc. While there, his responsibilities included pioneering events, social media, and writing and copy-editing marketing materials, press releases, and also managing media relations.

Welch is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he achieved a B.A. in print journalism.