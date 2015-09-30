Video Corporation of America Expands Presence into Southeast Region

Video Corporation of America (VCA) has expanded its regional footprint by establishing a Southeast Region hub office location in Atlanta, GA. VCA chose to expand into the Southeastern U.S. in order to empower the company to offer complete video communications solutions, from design to integration, while having a stronger local presence for continuing on-site client support.

Joining the VCA management team to assist in building the Southeast Region is William "Bill" McClain, who joins the team as the vice president of sales, Southeast Region. Over the last 20 years, Mr. McClain has held numerous regional and sales leadership positions in systems integration and unified communications.



“We have great confidence in Bill’s abilities and welcome him to the VCA family," said Dave Berlin, president of VCA. "His experience is a terrific complement to our staff and an enormous resource for our customers in the Southeast Region.”



VCA has also named Josh Lindsay as the director of operations, Southeast Region. “Josh has an amazing work ethic and unique engineering skillset," said Craig Tepke, vice president of engineered solutions at VCA. He has earned the respect of our manufacturing partners, clients and fellow employees in the Southeast.”



Added Berlin, “We recognize the increase in business potential and development in the Southeast region. This strategic investment further empowers VCA to serve our existing clients in the region while offering potential clients the advantages of working with VCA’s multifaceted engineering and project teams."



Commented Tom Bigliani, vice president of sales at VCA, “We see the Southeast Region playing a tremendous role in our continued growth as a company. We’re proud of the many projects we have completed in the region to date and continue to invest in its future as a center of innovation for unified communications and audio-visual integration.”



VCA’s investment includes full-time sales and technical support staff in the Concourse building in Dunwoody, GA. The expansion will help the company meet increasing demand and keep pace with the growing customer demand for local audiovisual system design, integration, management and support.