Video Clarity Launches New Log-Graphing Tools for ClearView, RTM Systems

Video Clarityhas launched two new log-graphing tools for its ClearView line of video quality analyzers and RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solutions.

A redesign of the Excel-based graphing tools that were previously included with ClearView and RTM systems, the new software tools plot test data from ClearView- and RTM-generated log files so that users can clearly visualize the performance of any device and network path under test.

"With the increasing number of variables, requirements, and regulations involved in program delivery today, there are a lot of measurements to track,” said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. “Putting the data into graphic form is an important way to spot trends and errors, explain the data to nontechnical audiences, and demonstrate compliance.

“These tools take all the video and audio quality test scores from ClearView and RTM and plot the measurements on graphs. Users can see the data either as a comparison of like tests or as a time-based interactive graph, with zooming functions to track performance easily over time. The new tools also let you output the graphs in PDF format, which is actually more user-friendly and means you can associate more volumes of test data with any given group of measurement data sets."

The first of the two tools, the Metric Log Grapher, applies to both ClearView and RTM systems. This test-graphing application automatically groups like test-log files, such as DMOS, from a system-generated log folder. It automatically takes the data located in the folder and creates a comparative overlay graph of each metric type on one or several graphs, depending on how many different types of tests are in the log folder. In this way, groups of the same log-file type are automatically overlaid together, so that users can compare the results of each test that was done on a given sequence or set of sequences.

Metric Log Grapher generates graphs and consolidated comma separated value (CSV) files comparing each video component and audio channel. It also generates summary charts comparing minimums, maximums, and averages.

In the end, users get a zip folder containing PDF files of the comparison and summary graphs and their related CSV files, which can be used to interpret the data further.

The second tool, RTM Log Grapher, applies only to RTM products. This software application creates a graph of system-generated logs that contain minimum, maximum, and average scores from an RTM system's run-time tests.

With RTM Log Grapher, a user can take RTM-generated test data of any duration—hours, days, or weeks—and select all or part of the data set to view using interactive zoom and scroll functions. RTM Log Grapher has an easy-to-use selection map for each test type that may be generated in any given test run.