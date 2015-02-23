Verrex Opens Shanghai Office

Verrex, a global provider of AV technology solutions and experiences, has opened a new office in Shanghai. The expansion of the company’s presence in China follows inroads the firm has made throughout the Asia Pacific market, including Hong Kong and Singapore. Verrex Shanghai Trading Co. will serve as a sales and management base for the company’s professional audiovisual services.

"This is a significant milestone in Verrex’s progress in Asia and our long-term strategy for global operations and service delivery,” said Verrex president and CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr. “Verrex has established a successful model for supporting multinational clients in China. The opening of our Shanghai office will allow us to continue to support their interests, and assist new clients seeking to enter or expand in this rapidly developing marketplace.”

Verrex’s Shanghai office follows the company’s most sizeable China-based project to date, integration of audiovisual systems for the build-out of Duke Kunshan University. Officially opened in November 2014, DKU is a collaboration between Duke University, China-based Wuhan University, and the city of Kunshan, China. A sizable coordination effort between East & West, the project consisted of a conference center, academic facilities, and student & faculty housing on DKU’s 200-acre campus.

Verrex’s Shanghai office is headed by David Kwok, China business director. Kwok joins Verrex with over 25 years of strategic management experience and deep insight into the Chinese marketplace. He has held administrative leadership roles for top companies throughout Asia including Hopewell Group, Swire Group, In-Tech Consultancy, Microsoft, and Ericsson. Kwok’s areas of expertise include business planning & deployment, brand building, consultancy, account management, corporate advisor, and people development. He holds a diploma in business administration from Lingnan University and a certificate in human resources management from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

“Clients are requesting the specialized level of integration, support, and project coordination expertise Verrex offers,” Kwok said. “There is a need for firms that can offer guidance concurrently to China-based stakeholders and their counterparts in North America and EMEA. We have that expertise and are ideally positioned to serve them." On Kwok’s appointment, Thomas Berry, Jr., added, “We are pleased to announce David’s leadership of our Shanghai office. Clients will clearly benefit from his understanding of how to work in China, and the key alliances he has established. I look forward to David’s support of our continued growth and that of our multinational clients.”