ViewSonic Launches HD Electronic Kiosk Display at InfoComm

The What: ViewSonic unveiled a brand new super thin ePoster at InfoComm Complementing ViewSonic's ePoster portfolio, the 42" full HD ep4220 is designed to enhance any retail or information signage location.



The What Else: This ePoster features a stylized ID design, due to the slim LED panel technology. Paired with an edge-to-edge glass faceplate and slim curved styling, the ep4220 makes for an attractive addition to any environment.

For all-in-one functionality, this digital kiosk display includes a built-in media player as well as support for an external X86 or RISC media player or PC by utilizing the standard HDMI and VGA inputs. Furthermore, the display can be connected to a corporate network via a networked media player for easy message management in even the most heavily frequented areas. Teamed with a locking back cover, owners can rest assured that the content shared is secure.