Crestron Eagles Program Donate Home Theater

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron hosted the fifth Eagles Program dedication ceremony last month at the Wounded Warrior Detachment Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, HI. A new home theater was unveiled in the building lounge and recreation room to provide comfort and entertainment for America's heroes recovering from injuries sustained during combat overseas. The Crestron Eagles Program was conceived by Crestron president George Feldstein to honor the service and sacrifice of our wounded warriors returning home from battle.

The Wounded Warrior Detachment Hawaii provides and facilitates assistance to WII Marines, Sailors attached to or in support of Marine units, and their family members, throughout the phases of care. The facility provides family support, assistance with individual Comprehensive Transition Plans (CTP), post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) outreach education and job transition plans. Last month’s ceremony was an uplifting experience for all who participated.

Attending the ceremonial ribbon cutting were Colonel James Bierman Jr., Sergeant Major Paul McKenna, Colonel Robert Rice, Sergeant Major James Sutton, Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Price, Master Gunnery Sergeant Daniel Carrillo, Pete Baca, Jr., USMC Ret., Crestron National Government Sales Manager and Jerry Wagner, Crestron director of government strategic accounts.

"Crestron is honored and privileged to give America’s heroes a token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice,” said Pete Baca, Jr., Crestron national government sales manager. “We hope that our donation will make their time here more comfortable.”

Baca presented Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Price with a gold engraved plaque dedicating the theater. Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Price cut the ceremonial red, white and blue ribbon to officially open the new "Home Away From Home Theater.”

"We want to thank Crestron for giving us this very generous gift," said Colonel Gregory Price.” The generous donation from Crestron will help improve morale among the Marines, assist recreation therapy events and serve as a media source for presentations from staff and other visiting guests.”