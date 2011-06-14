Legrand Completes Middle Atlantic Products Acquisition

Legrand, North America has completed its acquisition of Middle Atlantic Products, which now becomes the company’s new commercial AV division focused on AV products and solutions for commercial, residential, security and broadcast applications.

The acquisition enables a more comprehensive offering of AV infrastructure products and solutions, according to Legrand.

“The Middle Atlantic brand, operations, and services are continuing as they always have, so our customers can continue to expect the exceptional experience we work hard to deliver every day,” said Mike Baker, Middle Atlantic president and now also president of Legrand’s Commercial AV division. “Now that we have the backing and support of a global company, we will be able to consider new products and services that will only increase our ability to serve our customers and the installation community going forward.”