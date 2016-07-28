Vaddio Named USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner

USAV has added Vaddio to its Preferred Manufacturer Partner (PMP) lineup. Milestone AV Technologies’ Chief and Da-Lite brands are already USAV PMPs.

Milestone’s acquisition of Vaddio this spring paved the way for creation of a Vaddio buying program and partnership, providing USAV integrators access to Vaddio PTZ cameras, pro AV solutions, and a full suite of unified communication and collaboration systems.

“We have a great respect for the entire Milestone team and we appreciate the opportunity we have to work with them,” said USAV founder and CFO Chris Whitley. “Milestone is an extraordinary organization and it has been exciting to watch them evolve and grow over the years. When Milestone acquired Vaddio this spring, we were excited to have a conversation about expanding our partnership to include this additional brand.”

Milestone is USAV’s 2016 Signature sponsor. Vaddio will join the Chief and Da-Lite brands in this top sponsorship position helping to support USAV programs and events throughout the year, such as the second-annual USAV Fourteeners Trip to Mexico in April and the upcoming USAV NexGen Leadership Conference in Westminster, CO September 6-8, 2016.

“We are excited for Vaddio to be added as a USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner," said Kent Cawthorne, vice president of U.S. sales for the Vaddio brand. "Joining brands Chief and Da-lite, we are looking forward to expanding an already-successful partnership with USAV by delivering our industry-leading live production and collaboration solutions to USAV integrators."

In assuring that Milestone continues to provide a high level of support to USAV directly and to its members, Mitch Golden, director of sales for Da-Lite, will be taking on the role of managing this important partnership for all three Milestone brands. Golden has been with Milestone for approximately eight years, has a background with both the Chief and Da-Lite brands, as well as experience in managing USAV in the past.

USAV selects only a limited number of best-of-breed PMPs in each product category, often just a single leading partner. Manufacturers are chosen based on a three-step process that includes application, approval by USAV’s dealer advisory council, and an affirmation by USAV Integrators.