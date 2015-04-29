Vaddio AV Bridge Matrix Pro

The What: Vaddio's AV Bridge Matrix Pro is a full AV room solution for USB/IP-based applications based on Vaddio's award-winning AV Bridge and EasyUSB technology. The AV Bridge Matrix Pro adds audio and video mixing functionality of multiple AV sources directly to your PC for any UC application (Skype, WebEx, etc.).

The What Else: The AV Bridge Matrix Pro is designed for simplified AV from cabling to control in applications such as a distance education classroom, House of Worship, and large meeting venues—anywhere where multiple cameras and audio sources are needed.

The new technology facilitates the use of multiple cameras, microphones, and displays and allows for sound and video mixing. Users retain all the capabilities of traditional conference rooms with the added capability of cloud connection and content distribution. Used in conjunction with any of Vaddio's RoboSHOT, PowerVIEW, or POV series cameras and EasyUSB microphones, you now have a powerful and affordable, AV/UC solution for any room.

Control for the AV Bridge Matrix Pro is provided via the embedded web server with a simple user interface. Simply connect the AV Bridge Matrix Pro to the network and the user has access to video and audio configuration, matrix mixing and routing, streaming (USB and IP simultaneously), room labels, networking, security, diagnostics, image controls, and more.