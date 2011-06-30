Ustream Debuts Live Broadcast Studio

Ustream debuted their live interactive / broadcast studio in the United States with house music DJ and music producer David Guetta, to be conducted exclusively by Billboard Magazine. Viewers were able to tune into the live interview and interact with Guetta in real-time.

The invitation-only studio, located in Hollywood, follows on the runaway success of six Ustream streaming studios the company launched in Asia last year. Top recording artists, entertainment industry pros, celebrities, athletes and politicians are invited to use the studio at no charge to break important news, answer gossip stories, announce new music and film projects, and supplement Hollywood red carpet events, in front of Ustream’s vast online audience.

The centerpiece of the Hollywood facility is NewTek TriCaster 850, a 24-channel multi-definition, live production switcher that supports eight external sources, eight virtual/mix effect-style channels with network-quality HD live virtual sets, animated effects and many more advanced capabilities, all in a rack mount system. TriCaster 850 provides Ustream’s studio with powerful producing capabilities traditionally associated with major network television companies.

“Ustream is thrilled to partner with NewTek," said Jim Downs, vice president of production operations. “With a great premium content lineup and the recent launch of "Ustream Studio", this is truly an exciting time for us. With the integration of Ustream's robust streaming platform and NewTek TriCaster's advanced capabilities, we're taking an important step toward creating compelling, original streaming content."

The Ustream Studio, located near the Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard with a view of the Hollywood sign, can accommodate up to four guests at one time. According to Downs, Ustream plans to make the most of the TriCaster 850, which enables the company to produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD network-style productions, simultaneously. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects.