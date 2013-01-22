Gefen Unveils Three New KVM Extenders Using Video Over IP

Streaming KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) signals over a Gigabit Ethernet infrastructure is the newest solution Gefen provides to improve computer accessibility anywhere in the building.



Three new solutions—the HDMI KVM over IP; DVI KVM over IP and VGA KVM over IP extenders—all provide an effective way to extend peripherals over CAT-5 cable to access computer video, audio, and control from any room within the LAN. High definition video resolution up to 1080p is supported using the same CAT-5 cable with additional benefit of sending two channels audio, microphone in/out, USB, RS-232 and IR.

“Any one of these new KVM over IP extenders provides accessibility between different rooms, switching and broadcasting information using up to 16 sender and receiver combinations,” said Hagai Gefen, president, Gefen. “You can also place sender and receiver units up to 200 meters apart through the Gigabit switch for increased distances.”

Once installed, sender and receiver units connect to each other using one CAT-5 cable or through the Ethernet switch. The sender and receiver units can be rack mounted or simply placed as desk top units. The receiver provides KVM functionality with audio using the same network. Two USB ports support computer peripheral connectivity at the Receiver unit side.

All three extenders’ video formats (VGA, DVI, HDMI) can be interchanged between sender and receiver units over the same network, allowing an easy method of multi-format system integration. Each sender can also connect to multiple receivers when set into the broadcast mode to deliver the same source to multiple destinations. Up to 16 senders and receivers can be used in a single networked system.