USAV Welcomes New Employee Peggy Metz

USAV has welcomed Peggy Metz to its Colorado-based team. As USAV’s director of administration, Metz will support USAV’s executive team in a number of different functions including logistics, event planning, purchase reporting, monthly reconciliations, and account payables/receivables.

Metz has more than 20 years of experience and progressive expertise in sales, communications, finance management, and office administration. She spent more than a decade at Sounds True, a multimedia publishing company, and more recently supported the team at JumpNRope.

“With a wide range of experience, positive attitude, and eager mentality, Peggy is the perfect addition to the USAV team,” said USAV CEO, K.C. Schwarz. “We are beyond excited to have her onboard.”

Metz has a BA in communications from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs where she played basketball as a Lady Mountain Lion.