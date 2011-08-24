Pelican Sponsors Charity Bike Ride

Torrance, CA--Pelican Products has signed on as a Gold-Level Sponsor of next year’s Captains California Bike Ride to benefit the Velindre Cancer Center in Whitchurch, Cardiff, Wales.

The three-day event runs from September 24-26, 2012, taking riders more than 242 miles - from Yosemite National Park to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

“Pelican is proud to be associated with this charitable cause. The important work that the Velindre Cancer Center does, touches lives across the globe and I’m confident that this event will be a substantial fundraiser for them,” said Lyndon Faulkner, president and CEO of Pelican Products. “This grueling trek through beautiful northern California will test even the most experienced rider and we look forward to seeing the strongest prevail.”

The recent kick off ceremony at the Senedd (the National Assembly Building in Wales) was presided over by Welsh First Minister - Carwyn Jones, Velindre Fundraising President Jonathan Davies and former Wales rugby captain and Captains Climb participant, Mike Hall.