Scala to Manage Newad’s Indoor Advertising Network

- Scala has announced a new installation for Ad Manager and Scala 5 with Newad, Canada’s leading indoor advertising network. Scala Ad Manager will manage more than 20,000 digital and classic Newad boards in more than 2,500 establishments across Canada. The network delivers an impressive 36.5 million impressions per week to its “Young and Affluent” target audience.
- Newad’s continuous growth plans include an additional 3,500 digital boards to be installed in six major cities across Canada over the next three years — an investment worth more than $8 million. The Scala Ad Manager and Scala 5 software solution has been integrated with both traditional and digital media to manage and schedule ads, provide billing and leasing capabilities, and deliver a proof-of-performance report at the end of the day.
- The new generation of digital boards boasts a 22-inch high-resolution LCD screen with full stereo sound, and broadcasts 15- to 60-second audio/video loops almost instantaneously. Loops are interspaced with exclusive content clips designed for the target market’s lifestyle and interests (music, video, fashion and events, for example). The boards can be programmed with RSS feeds or HTML to integrate new information or update campaigns.
- Newad, according to the compamy, “reaches the highest concentration of the Young & Affluent in Canada by guiding its millions of consumers to four targeted platforms: Indoor, with 20,000 digital and classic boards in over 2,500 establishments and 36.5 million impressions delivered per week; Experiential Marketing, with the production of 250 promotional events a year; Publishing, with hundreds of digital productions each year as well as the NIGHTLIFE.CA magazine and website reaching 200,000 Montrealers every month; and Web, including the design and production of websites, microsites and mobile applications. Newad’s 350 employees set the trends in our Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Moncton offices.”
