NewBay Media Acquires Assets of Signage Solutions

- NewBay Media has acquired the assets of Signage Solutions from Partners Publishing, including the magazine’s web assets, editorial content, and subscriber lists. In addition to the brand’s assets, Signage Solutions publisher Ben Skidmore and his team at Partners Publishers' Representatives will work with NewBay’s sales teams, focusing on expanding our digital signage franchise and working with strategic accounts in the security and surveillance markets.
- “Our goal is to continue to be the number one resource for all digital signage professionals,” said Adam Goldstein, EVP/Publishing Director for NewBay Media. “Signage Solutions, when added to our current offerings that include Digital Signage magazine, AVNetwork.com, Digital Signage Weekly enewsletter, Digital Signage Directory, and Digital Signage Best Practices Guide, gives us unparalleled depth and reach into the market.”
- Skidmore, who started Partners Publishers' Representatives in 2005, has extensive marketing experience in the digital signage, security, and surveillance industries. He and his team will contribute to NewBay’s stable of leading AV brands, including Digital Signage, Systems Contractor News, AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, and Healthcare AV.
- “By working with Ben and his team at Partners Publishers' Representatives, we can expand our reach into select markets and deliver more options to our marketing partners and readers,” said Goldstein.
- “NewBay Media is clearly the best home for Signage Solution’s content and readers,” said Skidmore. “I am glad to have the opportunity to integrate its assets into NewBay’s collection of leading AV integration brands, and am looking forward to working with their sales teams.”
- NewBay Media’s acquisition of the Signage Solutions content and database is effective immediately.