Digital Signage Federation New Board of Directors

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, today released the names of the new 2014 Board of Directors election. Kimberly Sarubbi of Care Media Holdings Corp. will be the 2014 Chairman and Philip M. Cohen of Care Media Holdings Corp, the 2013 Chairman will now head the Past Chairman’s Council. Moving into the Vice Chair role is Ken Goldberg of Real Digital Media, and Jeff Dowell of 3M will join the Executive Committee as Treasurer/Secretary.

The four At-Large Director Board Director seats, which were decided by the DSF membership in an independent election from a slate of nine nominees to serve two-year terms are:

•Mark Boidman, Peter J. Solomon Company

•Steve Hargis, Bass Pro Shops

•Brian McClimans, Peerless-AV



•Rob Winston, Industry Analyst

Ms. Sarubbi said, “I look forward to leading the Digital Signage Federation in 2014. My focus as Chairman for 2014 will be to continue to expand the DSF’s presence through the great success of our regional networking events by creating regional chapters, as well as build on the legacy of past leadership by offering even greater value and services to our members. DSF members were more engaged in this recent election than ever before, which I believe is both a direct reflection of the quality of the candidates that offered to serve, as well as the level of passion and involvement of DSF members themselves.” She added, “Your board looks forward to serving you in 2014.”

