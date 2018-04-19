Ultima Displays Launches New Vision Banner Range

Ultima Displays launched its new ‘Vision’ Banner range, a modern, sleek and elegantly designed range of display solutions. The full range will be unveiled for the first time during next week’s Sign & Digital event in Birmingham.

The range is made from recycled plastic and high precision moulded polymers with a high shine white gloss, making it highly distinct from traditional aluminum.

Revolution was the first banner in the Vision series to be introduced and features a stylish stand, with a unique streamline design, which creates an illusion that the base is floating off the ground. Its counterpart, the Element banner, is the second in the Vision series and offers a modern, sleek design. The range also caters for desktop presentation with the new Stellar, and comes with a lifetime hardware warranty.

“The streamlined styling sets the ‘Vision’ range apart from anything else on the market, giving Ultima Displays’ trade partners the edge on their competitors,” said Osvaldo Gallio, managing director at Ultima Displays. “We are committed to continuous product development and our experience and knowledge is demonstrated through continuous creation of new and innovative products that compete not only on design, but also on price. We’ve specifically designed and engineered this cutting-edge banner range to offer an elegant and original way for brands to communicate their messaging.”

Also on display during Sign & Digital UK will be Ultima’s Formulate range and its award-winning Vector LED lightboxes, including an exclusive look at the 30mm design. The Vector LED range recently won Gold for ‘Product Innovation’ in the Lighting Systems category at RemaDays Warsaw and has been praised for being a cost-effective display solution that stands out from the crowd to give brands a competitive edge. The wall-mounted and freestanding lightboxes provide clear pigments and consistent lighting and can be either custom manufactured to suit exact requirements or available in a wide range of extrusion choices and sizes.

Ultima Display’s Formulate range is characterised by its double-sided fabric graphics and zip system. The range is extremely lightweight and has no visible joints.

Ultima Displays will be on Stand F10 at Sign & Digital UK 2018 (24-26 April 2018).