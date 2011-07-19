New Gefen Media Players

Gefen has announced the availability of two new digital signage media players, expanding the range of solutions it provides for this growing industry segment.

Both Digital Signage Media Players with Wi-Fi offer a SMIL (synchronized multimedia integration language)-compliant media player that works with any computer LAN system, either by connecting directly to the LAN or by using the Wi-Fi connection. Users can playback 1080p Full HD video for stunning visuals. These players also output component and composite video with two channel (L/R) audio and one-line scrolling text. Each player comes pre-loaded with more than ten, easy to use templates to select from, so users can jump-start their digital signage applications with little to no design experience. Calendar-based scheduling from any computer on the LAN makes operating both players easy and convenient.

The Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi offers 4 GB of internal flash memory and the secure flash card slot can host up to 16 GB of memory, if needed. Keyboards, mice, hard drives and more can be connected through the two USB 2.0 ports.

The Digital Signage Media Player with Wi-Fi Plus offers the same features but with the added ability to connect live video using a composite video input with audio. Users can also overlay content and separate the video into four quadrants for more complex systems. RS-232 for control of external displays or other connected devices is also included.