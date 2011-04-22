Extron Introduces HDMI Cable Bracket

Extron Electronics has introduced the LockIt HDMI Cable Lacing Bracket.

The LockIt cable bracket is used to secure HDMI cables to a product's input and output connectors. According to Extron, it reduces the stress on the HDMI connectors and prevents intermittent or complete signal loss due to a loose cable connection.

"Integrators continue to face problems with the physical connection of HDMI cables," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The Extron LockIt provides a simple and inexpensive way to secure HDMI cable connections, helping to maintain signal integrity and streamlining troubleshooting by ruling out loose cable connections as the source of a problem."