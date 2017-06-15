tvONE Ships New CORIOmaster Input Modules

tvONE is now shipping the streaming media and 4K playback input module (CM-AVIP-IN-1USB-1ETH) and new HDBaseT input module (CM-HDBT-2IN-1ETH) for CORIOmaster systems.

The new CORIOmaster streaming media and 4K-playback module allows digital video from the cloud or the internet to be seamlessly blended with local media and AV connections and presented together on a video wall in any desired configuration. Compatible with the CORIOmaster, CORIOmaster mini and CORIOmaster micro, the innovative module offers dual-channel 1080p60 streaming media as well as file playback, via USB3.0, of any resolution up to UHD/4K on the main channel and 1080p/60 on the secondary channel.

Also new at InfoComm: the 4K HDBaseT (dual) input module, which allows for the input of uncompressed, high resolution video from stand-alone transmitters located up to 150m away, 60m for 4K video. The HDBaseT input module also allows for Ethernet to be accessible from distant transmitters.