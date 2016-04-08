tvONE Ships Flexible 4K Multiviewer

The What: tvONE has begun shipping its new 1T-MV-8474 4K Multiviewer.

The What Else: The 1T-MV-8474 is the latest product in tvONE's range of 4K enabled products. It can display up to four video windows simultaneously via 16 different fixed layouts, which can be recalled to present content in a variety of combinations. Combinations can vary from a straightforward quad split, picture-in-picture, triple, side-by-side, full screen or something more complex with multiple layers.

The 1T-MV-8474 has seven inputs: 4 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 1 VGA/YPbPr. These support resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 30fps on HDMI and 3840x2160 at 60fps via DisplayPort. It is complimented by seven independent stereo analog inputs, which can be assigned and embedded into any of the video streams. It offers a single scaled HDMI output capable of supporting resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 30fps. A digital Toslink and eight independent de-embedded analog channels allow you to switch audio separately from the HDMI stream allowing you to integrate 7.1 audio with external equipment. Full EDID management and audio control including delay and volume adjustments are supported through the web interface, making it easy to integrate the 1T-MV-8474 into complex systems. Control can be accessed via a web interface, RS232, ethernet, infrared remote, or from the front panel buttons. Four of the buttons on front panel and the IR remote are assignable, which means users can allocate specific preset configurations and easily recall them during presentations.

The Bottom Line: The 1T-MV-8474 is a flexible multiviewer and a very capable presentation switcher making it a good fit for many different user applications.