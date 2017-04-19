tvONE Ships CORIOmaster micro

The What: tvONE has begun shipping the C3-503, CORIOmaster micro. This new addition to the CORIOmaster family is a smaller video wall processor, designed to offer a more efficient approach to building video wall systems. The CORIOmaster micro uses tvONE's proprietary CORIO3 technology to deliver video processing power for creative and dynamic video wall displays.



CORIOmaster micro

The What Else: CORIOmaster micro delivers the same bandwidth and functionality of CORIOmaster in a more compact form, capable of accepting up to three modules. Additionally, it adds audio support as well as front-panel buttons for source routing and preset recalling.

CORIOmaster system family now encompasses the CORIOmaster (4RU), CORIOmaster mini (1RU), and the new CORIOmaster micro (1/2RU). The modular I/O system provides the flexibility of any signal-in to any signal-out, and the all-in-one system solutions can manage up to four canvases for supporting multiple video walls, while also performing other various video tasks simultaneously, including real-time 360 video rotations, multi-image processing, transitions,and edge blending.

"CORIOmaster is the industry's most multifaceted, standalone video processing system, and tvONE is excited to announce the shipping the newest addition to the product line, the ultra-compact CORIOmaster micro,” said Andy Fliss, EVP of sales and marketing, tvONE.

The Bottom Line: Specifically designed to be easy to deploy without compromising performance, presentation, or functionality, CORIOmaster micro is well suited for four-screen 2x2 video walls or small multiviewer applications that do not require a full sized CORIOmaster.