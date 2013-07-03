Aurora Dynamic Becomes Agent for Barco LiveDots in Eastern Canada

Barco LiveDots, a Barco company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Montreal-based digital signage professional services company, Aurora Dynamic.



Enhancing their regional presence, Barco LiveDots has added Aurora Dynamic as a manufacturer’s agent for their full LED portfolio in Eastern Canada, including the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland & Labrador.

“In addition to increasing our exposure and heightening our pre-sales activity, Aurora Dynamic brings a fresh, knowledgeable digital signage perspective to the Canadian territory,” said Carl Rijsbrack, CMO of Barco LiveDots.

Aurora Dynamic, for its part, welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with Barco LiveDots and anticipates that the momentum established from this commercial collaboration will provide opportunities for growth for LiveDots’ LED portfolio.