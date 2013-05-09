Digital Audio Labs PowerShape Integrated Amplifiers

When Digital Audio Labs heard installers talk about desiring an all-in-one amplifier solution, they decided to take their 20-plus years of digital audio, signal processing, and amplification experience and develop PowerShape integrated amplifiers.
With units that handle input, processing, mixing, and amplification, the PowerShape models are designed to fit most install situations.
- The smaller PowerShape 2.1, designed for classrooms, conference rooms, and mobile applications, offers analog and digital inputs and stereo plus a sub woofer amplified outputs. The PowerShape 8 features 12 analog inputs and eight amplified outputs. Both units include on-board digital signal processing, mixing, and are fully compatible with existing control systems with RS-232, USB, and ethernet control.