Stiernberg Consulting's newest white paper is now available for free download.

The white paper is titled "Understanding M&A and Strategic Alliances: Dynamics of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances in Our Industry."

According to Stiernberg, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are under-used and often ill-planned in our industry. This white paper defines terms, debunks myths, and makes the case for better strategic alliances now and in the future.