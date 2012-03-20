Peerless Debuts Universal Video Wall Cart

Peerless-AV has announced the launch of a 3x3 Universal Video Wall Cart, the DS-VWC655-3X3.

The 3x3 Universal Video Wall Cart can hold nine flat panel displays measuring 46- to- 55-inches. Aesthetically appealing, the cart features a covered shelf that effectively hides media devices and upright channels to organize cables. Five-inch casters are sturdily constructed in order to support up to 1,000 pounds of flat panel displays and can swivel fully 360-degrees for maneuverability. A unique positioning feature enables simple flush alignment without tools.

“We are very pleased to present our innovative 3x3 universal video wall cart at DSE,” said Peerless-AV director of business development, Jeff Blankensop. “This product holds nine flat panel displays, making it the ideal solution for rental and staging companies that need a mobile multi-display solution that offers clean presentation of content. It’s easy to setup, requiring virtually no tools for installation adjustment, and features several alignment options for optimal flexibility.”

Additional new Peerless-AV products featured at the DSE Expo included the landscape oriented flat panel display kiosks KL540-S and KL546-S, and the portrait style kiosk KP555-S.