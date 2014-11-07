Turtle Beach Corp Deploys HyperSound Virtual Reality Audio Zones

Turtle Beach Corporation has implemented it HyperSound virtual reality audio solution in Activision's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare retail displays. The displays have been installed in 987 Best Buy locations in North America. The installation represents the largest implementation of virtual reality audio in a retail setting.

"This marquee implementation of HyperSound will change the way retailers think about retail audio," said Rodney Schutt, SVP and general manager of HyperSound. "This is the first, large-scale implementation of a new generation of retail audio that is unlike anything that has been done before."

HyperSound audio emitters and a sub-woofer are integrated into the base of the retail display. They create a zone of audio that encompasses anyone standing in front of the display. The quality of the audio is three dimensional, creating a virtual reality effect that is similar to wearing a pair of surround sound headsets. The company reports that engineers at Turtle Beach have recently developed a new approach to HyperSound's digital signal processing that creates a more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is the latest installment of the incredibly successful Call of Duty franchise. Call of Duty title launches have become an annual entertainment event and retail phenomenon, with fans across the world heading to stores for midnight launch events. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, it envisions the powerful battlegrounds of the future, where both technology and tactic have evolved to usher in a new era of combat for the franchise. Advanced Warfare launches November 4 for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation3, PlayStation4, and PC.

The Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare kiosks were installed in Best Buy locations during the last two weeks of October.

