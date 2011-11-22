Allen & Heath Conducts iLive Certification

Allen & Heath recently conducted iLive User Certifications in Minneapolis and Chicago.
- Allen & Heath recently held an iLive User Certification in Chicago with over 60 attendees.
- In the Minneapolis metro area, over 40 attendees attended part of the event, and over 60 in Chicago.
- "We have received an overwhelming response to these hands on mixing clinics," said Michael Palmer, sales manager for Allen & Heath USA. "The opportunity to be able to sit users down at the system and go through the nuts and bolt of this amazingly flexible system is priceless."
- The user certification was based around the iLive Fixed format series and features a 4 hour certification course on programming, networking and overall operation of the iLive Digital Mixing System. Attendees included, local dealers, production companies end users and consultants.
- "With the networking capabilities of the iLive system we have live multi-track demos connected via our new Dante card into the Master system and all other systems are receiving audio on the network," Palmer said. "Upwards of 10 systems have been used at this training all connected with simple Cat 5 cables, the users have all been amazed at how easy it is to build and design a multiple console networked system and it really simplifies the teaching aspect of this system.
- "We have seen tremendous sales increases based around these training and will continue to deploy these across the country. In early 2012 we will be launching iLive Advanced System Certification which will be a level 2 class."