SmartAVI's New HDMI Matrix Video Router Reaches 425 Feet

The What: A new HDMI Matrix video router from SmartAVI, a manufacturer of professional audio and video technologies, supports HD signal routing of up to 425 feet.

Whereas other HD video routers use short and bulky cables that greatly limit flexibility, the new HDR-ULTRA empowers users and system architects to create their ideal HD video environment. Expandable up to 16 HD inputs and 16 HD outputs, the HDR-ULTRA is a critical component to any HD signal environment that requires efficient and highly moldable routing for ease of use and unobtrusive design, the company says. Utilizing CAT5e/6 cables, users will enjoy HD video feeds up to 1080p, multi-channel audio and IR capabilities.

The What Else: “Providing our customers with the ultimate in video routing solutions is always our goal,” said Albert Cohen, CEO of SmartAVI. “With the HDR-ULTRA, we’ve crafted an HD signal router that gives users unsurpassed command over their video and digital signage needs with an incredible 425 feet of HD routing potential.”





One More Thing: The HDR-ULTRA also features a powerful remote control option, giving users the ability to switch inputs remotely in addition to controlling the input devices themselves. This user-friendly control lets any user harness the full power of an HD video system with just a couple clicks of a single remote. In addition to the remote control, the HDR-ULTRA also features front panel switching via LCD display and Internet-based management from virtually anywhere in the world.