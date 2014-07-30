Transformative Engineering Names Jon Ralston as Director of Sales

Transformative Engineering has expanded its management team with the appointment of Jon Ralston as the company's first director of sales.

In making the announcement, president of Transformative Engineering Jay Treiber said, "Transformative Engineering will be broadening the scope of our products and distribution over the coming years. Jon's wide business and technical experience in both the residential and commercial markets will help us to grow our business across these channels. It is good to be working with him again."

With two decades of experience in commercial and residential installation management, Ralston was most recently AV project manager for Boston Productions, one of the nation's leading designers of interactive museum exhibits. Previously, he worked for another of Trieber’s businesses, Home Theater Concepts, as a commercial and residential installation project manger. This followed nearly a decade with Tweeter, Etc., in various sales and home installation project management roles.

"I am very excited to take part in Transformative Engineering’s future," said Ralston. "I get to work with a product, a company, and an ownership group that I know and truly believe in. This is a rare gift for which I am grateful. My mission is simple: the global delivery of the message that Transformative Engineering manufactures and sells innovative, intelligent devices for the distribution and management of High Definition and other signals."

Transformative Engineering designs and manufactures audio, video, and data communications devices and related components that are used by innovative custom installers and systems integrators to create sophisticated home and commercial systems.

This article originally appeared on residentialsystems.com.