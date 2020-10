SVSi's course 'Intermediate Networked AV' will cover multi-casting, Layer-3 switching, and CODECs. Attendees will go into detail on Layer-3 of the OSI Model. It will end by covering advanced design concepts for networked AV. This course is great for AV professionals who are looking to learn to successfully deploy AV into the IT infrastructure. It will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 3 p.m.