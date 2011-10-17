Staples Center Unveils JBL Audio System

Los Angeles, CA--STAPLES Center is home to four professional sports franchises: the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and the WNBA’s Los Angles Sparks.

The Staples Center arena recently installed a new Harman JBL Professional VERTEC audio system.



As the arena gets ready to open the doors for its thirteenth season, fans will be treated upon entry to a brand-new $3.4 million Harman JBL Professional VERTEC audio system. Following the recent installation of the new Panasonic LIVE 4HD video scoreboard system, the sound system upgrade was due in large part to address the arena’s need to provide the best audio system and technology available to its tenant teams and national touring productions and concerts, as well as for special events like professional boxing.

The new system is designed to enhance the sound of touring production shows by allowing them to selectively use the installed system in a signal-delayed capacity. STAPLES Center will provide touring sound crews with a Wi-Fi tablet for remotely adjusting delay times, EQ, and levels. By augmenting the incoming portable touring systems this available option will provide better coverage and sound quality throughout the arena.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil the brand new JBL system to kick off our thirteenth season,” said Lee Zeidman, senior vice president and general manager, STAPLES Center. “Technology has grown tremendously since we opened STAPLES Center in 1999 and as part of our overall annual upgrades we decided it was time for us to improve our audio system. It is important to us to keep providing a better fan experience for our guests and offer cutting edge audio technology to our tenants and the numerous tours and special events that we host each year.”

STAPLES Center’s new JBL VERTEC System is designed to provide maximum flexibility for handling the wide variety of events hosted by the arena. The new system includes the following elements:

* Main Clusters: Eight arrays of JBL’s VT4889DP-DA three-way powered line array modules are in use for the main system. Each cluster contains between 11 and 13 cabinets, with special attention having been paid to improving sound coverage and clarity in the upper bowl seating areas through precise array positioning and focusing technique.

* Fill Clusters: Two dedicated fill clusters are specially positioned to cover the end seating areas specifically during basketball games. Each array contains four VT4889DP-DA cabinets.

* Subwoofer Clusters: Four subwoofer arrays, each comprising six JBL VT4880A dual 18-inch subwoofer enclosures, produce extended low frequencies to create a full range musical system.

“The specialized audio needs of a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue like STAPLES Center, combined with today’s audience expectations for an exciting and immersive sound experience, require a truly unique solution,” said JBL’s David Scheirman. “When we designed this new VERTEC system, it was with top-tier venue applications like STAPLES Center in mind. Our entire team took a personal interest in this project, and we took a hands-on approach to working with the designers, installers and venue staff to really dial-in this system. STAPLES Center is now equipped with our latest loudspeaker system technology, combining advanced networking capabilities with digital signal processing, integral power amplification and advanced control software. This is the largest and most comprehensive installation to date of JBL’s digitally-networked, powered VERTEC speakers.”