Toshiba’s LA Interactive at STAPLES Center

Prior to Saturday night’s Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks face-off, AEG, the Kings, STAPLES Center, and Toshiba held a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate the opening of the venue’s new fan destination, LA Interactive powered by Toshiba. LA Interactive powered by Toshiba – located on the main concourse of STAPLES Center – is meant to enhance the fan experience with exclusive interactive content, social media visualizations, live game action, player stats, game scores, out of town action and more.

LA Interactive with Toshiba's LED video walls and interactive touch displays

As part of the launch Saturday evening, Luc Robitaille, president of business operations for the Los Angeles Kings; Lee Zeidman, president of STAPLES Center and Scott Maccabe, president, and CEO of Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. all touched upon their continuing commitment to offering best-in-class experiences for their respective consumers.

“The Los Angeles Kings and Clippers each have diverse and eclectic fan bases that share one thing strongly – their commitment and incredible passion for their favorite sports teams,” said Zeidman. “The ability to bring like-minded fans together enhances the experience before, during, and after games, and allows fans to reconnect with old friends or meet new ones in a comfortable, energizing environment within this new space on our main concourse.”

The space features Toshiba technology including a 6-by-13 foot LED video wall, an 8-by-5 foot Toshiba Ultra HD video wall, two 46-inch Toshiba Virtuoso interactive touch displays featuring team and event-specific information, a 60-inch Toshiba “Touch & Get” interactive kiosk allowing for high-speed transfers of exclusive Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center content, and three 65-inch Toshiba Ultra HD displays.

The Toshiba technology gives fans an interactive experience created through video displays

We are thrilled to partner with AEG, the Los Angeles Kings and STAPLES Center to provide their fan bases with the technology that has brought people together for seven decades,” said Maccabe. “Our goal is to give them an experience they won’t get at another arena.”

“On the heels of our second Stanley Cup Championship in three years, we have a more committed and energized fan base than ever, and bringing those fans together in person is something that I am particularly proud of going into this next season,” said Robitaille.

“Toshiba has made this tangibly possible with this unique digital destination, and I am pleased to be able to embrace and enhance the hallmark camaraderie that continues to be a cornerstone of the LA Kings.”