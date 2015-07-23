Toshiba Stevie Award for Digital Signage Site

Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. has won the Gold Stevie Award within the Best Overall Web Design category. The company also won a 2015 Gold Stevie for its LEAD 2014 event. More than 3,300 nominations were submitted this year for consideration. More than 200 executives worldwide participated in the judging process to select award winners.

Toshiba turned to long-time advertising partner DGWB who in turn, hired an illustrator to create original artwork for inclusion on its website.

Since the web redesign and launch, the company’s internet traffic has increased by five percent and time spent on the site by 10 percent. In 2014 Toshiba saw its digital signage and vertical market solutions businesses producing a cumulative 166 percent increase.

“We are extremely impressed with the quality of the entries we received this year. The competition was intense and every organization that won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “To those outstanding individuals and organizations that received Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards, the judges and I are honored to celebrate your many accomplishments. You are setting a high standard for professionals nationwide.”

“Considering the significant competition we faced, our team is very happy to earn one of the most distinguished business honors in the country,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive, Bill Melo. “Though we were certainly hoping to bolster the visibility of our DS and vertical market solutions via our new web redesign, the actual results surpassed our expectations.”