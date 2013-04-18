NEC Digital Installation Projectors

- NEC Display Solutions of America has revealed a new generation of P Series projectors for corporate boardrooms, higher education classrooms and government training facilities.
- The new P Series projectors feature the P401W, P451X, P451W and P501X models, boasting up to a 29 percent increase in brightness over the previous generation units, the addition of the P451W (a 4,500-lumen projector in WXGA native resolution), and improved contrast ratios from 2000:1 to 4000:1. Improved connectivity (two HDMI with HDCP) also allows for simultaneous digital connections of high-definition sources, such as Blu-ray players, cable boxes, satellite receivers and computers.
- In addition, Advanced AccuBlend ensures detailed images when non-native resolution sources are connected to the projector.
- "NEC's commitment to innovation is matched only by the creativity of the educators, trainers and businesspeople using our products to impart knowledge and achieve success," said Rich McPherson, senior product manager for Projectors at NEC Display Solutions. "We have designed the P Series projectors for long life with such features as the virtually maintenance-free filter, which reduces the necessity for frequent cleanings. The result is a lower total cost of ownership."
- With ECO Mode technology, the P Series projectors' lamp and filter life are extended up to 6,000 hours, and the filter does not need to be changed until the lamp has reached its end of life. Carbon savings are calculated automatically, enriching the projectors' eco-friendliness. The increased brightness and contrast ratio make for dynamic presentations while bringing extreme definition to all inputs. Additionally, quick start (3 to 4 seconds) and direct power-off let users present and move on within seconds.
- The P401W, P451X, P451W and P501X ship with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty and will be available in April 2013 at a minimum advertised price of $1,799, $1,799, $2,049 and $2,199, respectively.