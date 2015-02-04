Tomei AV Consulting Opens in Central NY

Mike Tomei has launched Tomei AV Consulting LLC, an independent audio visual consultant based in Central New York. Tomei AV Consulting provides AV management consulting, system design, and project management to the higher education, K-12, corporate and commercial markets.

Tomei has spent over a decade working in audio visual design/support departments at Harvard University, Ithaca College, Walt Disney World, and as a freelance technician. Tomei holds both of the InfoComm CTS-D and CTS-I certifications, and is a recurring guest on AV Nation’s EdTech podcast.

Tomei AV Consulting is committed to providing clients with system design and project management services, as well as AV management consulting for higher education and K-12 AV design and support departments. Developing an audio visual strategic plan, organizational structure analysis, staff development, AV standards development, AV space planning and operations analysis are just some of the management consulting services available to higher education and K-12 clients.

Mike Tomei

“The unique aspect that sets me apart from most AV consultants is that in addition to providing clients with traditional AV consulting services like system design and installation project management, I also focus on providing management consulting to higher education and K-12 AV design and support departments,” said Tomei.