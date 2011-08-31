Lencore Expands With Mainline Marketing

Woodbury, NY--Lencore Acoustics has added Mainline Marketing as its acoustic solutions representative for the AV market in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Clinton Muntean, Michael Cooley, and Rob Baker of Mainline Marketing will now offer Lencore's sound masking, paging, and music products to its client base of AV systems integrators, dealers, design build firms, and acoustical consulting and engineering firms in these territories.

"Mainline Marketing is an extremely well respected firm in the AV, acoustical engineering and acoustical consultant communities,” states Michael Polan, director of sales for Lencore. “We are very excited about partnering to expand Lencore's Florida and Puerto Rico presence."

Mainline Marketing is equally excited about the addition of Lencore to its portfolio of quality products and manufacturers. With the addition of Lencore's sound masking, paging and music systems, Mainline Marketing is able to provide one-stop shopping for all of their clients' audio, visual, and speech privacy needs. "The Lencore system's ability to interface with other Mainline Marketing product lines is remarkable and will help us to provide more integrated solutions to our clients," commented Clinton Muntean, principal of Mainline Marketing. "Lencore's audio solutions compliment the strong audio and video lines that we represent, and enable us to have an acoustical impact beyond the boardroom and throughout the entire facility."