JVC Professional Products Names U.S. President

JVC has announced the appointment of Bob Mueller as U.S. president of JVC Professional Products Company and president of JVC Professional Products Canada, Inc., two divisions of JVC Americas Corp.

The two companies comprise JVC’s entire professional business in North America, Latin America, and South America.

Joining JVC in 2000, Mueller held several positions including executive vice president and COO of JVC Professional Products Company and JVC U.S.A. In his new assignment, he oversees all operational aspects of the two companies, including professional video, visual systems, security business units in Wayne, NJ, and JVC’s Technology Center in Long Beach, CA.

Mueller succeeds Kirk Hirota, who recently took a senior position as general manager, media system operation, Business Solution Division of JVC Kenwood Corporation’s Professional Systems Group.

“JVC’s professional team in the U.S. and Japan is dedicated and truly inspired. In recent years, the team’s diligence has steadily raised JVC brand equity in professional markets, winning the trust of market-leading organizations across a broad spectrum of industries,” said Mueller. “Today, JVC Professional proudly counts Boeing, Scripps Howard, Televisa, L3 Corporation, Time Warner, CTV, Fox Studios, and Rockwell Collins among its many world-class clients. I’m proud of the team’s accomplishments, and JVC Kenwood Corporation’s newly announced professional business priority represents fortuitous timing to open new market opportunities for JVC.”

In a career spanning more than four decades, Mueller worked as a senior executive at Panasonic, including serving as president of Panasonic Broadcast and Digital Systems Company. Prior to Panasonic, he held several positions at Sony during 21 years, including vice president and general manager of Sony Video Communications Company, where he directed all aspects of Sony’s Professional Video Products business and is credited with rapid growth of the company. Working closely with Sony’s R&D centers, he later oversaw the launch of several new technology ventures.