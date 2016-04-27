TiniFiber, PowerHouse Form Exclusive Distribution Deal for Custom, Pro AV

TiniFiber has joined PowerHouse Alliance as an exclusive vendor, making their portfolio of Micro Armor Fiber cables available to distributor members.

Micro Armor Fiber by TiniFiber provides a number of advantages for Telecom, CATV, IT, security, broadband, government and commercial projects. Fiber optic cables offer greater bandwidth to transmit far more data, with a greater degree of fidelity, over greater distances. It's also harder to hack than copper, which provides extra security for the data being transmitted.

To date, fiber optic cable has had significant barriers to adoption including cost, fragility, and weight. TiniFiber's new Micro Armor Fiber features a tightly wrapped stainless steel coil while being stronger, 65 percent smaller, and 75 percent lighter than analagous industry products. The Micro Armor Fiber is encased around a relatively small Outer Diameter (OD) stainless steel coiled tubular outer jacket solution for superior durability, bendability, and ruggedness that helps make routing and installation faster and easier.

"TiniFiber represents an untapped market opportunity for custom integrators. With the growing demand for bandwidth and data in homes and commercial buildings, the market opportunity for TiniFiber is tremendous," said Dennis Holzer, executive director for PowerHouse Alliance. "We are delighted to add TiniFiber as an exclusive vendor, providing our members and their dealers access to TiniFiber's unique portfolio of products."