Tightrope Builds Up Sales and Services Team

Tightrope Media Systems recently promoted five-year company veteran Kelli Smith to director of broadcast sales and hired Richard Turner as digital signage regional sales manager.

Kelli Smith

According to the company, its unique identity as a leading solutions provider across the broadcast/cable and digital signage industries has propelled year-on-year business growth since its formation as a standalone company in 2001. The recent executive changes are meant to boost the company’s sales and service team to support future growth across both businesses.