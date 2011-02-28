Thornburn Extends Early Registration For Workshop

Thorburn Associates has extended early bird registration on its popular Planning for Technology workshop. The early bird registration is extended to March 7 for the Monday March 21 workshop in Seattle, Washington prior to SCUP Pacific Regional Conference.

This workshop provides the foundation needed to recognize the components of a successful learning space design. Those involved in the planning of formal or informal learning spaces or the support of instructional technology will obtain an understanding of best practices as well as a useful Rules-of-Thumb to guide the initial planning efforts.

You should attend if:

• You are involved in the planning or design of formal or informal learning spaces.

• You lead a service unit that supports users of multimedia presentation facilities.

• You are responsible for audiovisual technology.

• Your role is: IT Director, Architect, Interior Designer, or Facility Manager

The workshop will be guided by Steven J. Thorburn, PE, LEED AP, CTS-D, CTS-I, nationally recognized for his teaching and consultations in acoustics, and audiovisual communications. Attendees are eligible to receive six AIA Certified CEUs and/or six InfoCOMM renewal units.

Can’t make it to the March 21 Planning for Technology workshop?

Thornburn has also added three other dates in 2011:

• Monday April 11 in Chicago, Illinois prior to AIA School & College Building Expo

• Sunday July 25 in Washington, DC prior to SCUP-46 National Conference

• Monday October 17 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania prior to EDUCAUSE National Conference