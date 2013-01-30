XL Events Supplies Projection for Autosport Live

XL Events supplied projection, controls and additional screens for the Live Action Arena at the annual Autosport International show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham UK.





The Live Action Arena stages live racing demonstrations and stunt shows every day for the duration of the racing-themed show, which is named after the UK’s most popular weekly auto racing magazine.

To ensure the crowd could enjoy the action wherever they sat, XL Events, working with event production company, Network Productions, as well as Production Director Malcolm Forbes, supplied a 90 meter wide by 9 meter high front projection using six stacks of Barco projectors.

Each stack included one of XL’s new Barco HDF-W26 26k projectors on top of a Barco FLM HD20, which gave a total output of 276,000 lumens.

To control the output from this bank of projectors, XL Events supplied four Catalyst Media Servers which were programmed and operated by Salvador Avila using a Flying Pig Systems Road Hog Full Boar control desk.

As well as the IMAG feeds shown on the screens, XL Events worked with Video Designer Colin Rozee from ZEEFX Motion Graphics Studio who created all the content for the screen.

XL’s chief projectionist for the Autosport show was Chris Johnson, and their Project Manager was Phil Smith.

In addition to the projection, XL Events provided backstage and dressing room monitoring via a combination of LCD displays and 65” Plasma screens, which allowed presenters and crew to follow the show.