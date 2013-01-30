Lighthouse Adds Flexible X3 LED to Indoor Product Range

Lighthouse Technologies has announced the launch of X3, the latest product in its indoor portfolio of large-scale LED video displays.



With a 3.9mm pixel pitch, X3 is Lighthouse’s highest resolution LED screen to date and is designed to offer new creative possibilities for the indoor rental and staging market. X3 addresses the needs of a variety of disciplines, including set and stage designers, television show producers, and live event and concert design specialists.

Developed in conjunction with XL Video, X3 combines Lighthouse’s processing with a mechanical design developed by XL Video, resulting in a curable and flexible joint structure that allows the screen to be shaped in different ways to become concave or convex both horizontally and vertically.

The use of 3-in-1 Surface Mounted Device (SMD) LEDs enables X3 to deliver 140° horizontal and vertical viewing angles. 16-bit processing and Lighthouse’s M4 color processing technology deliver true colors with an ultra-high contrast ratio and 2,000 nits of brightness, ensuring image quality in most indoor situations.

At less than 10kg per panel, with a panel size of 500 x 500mm, X3 is lightweight and easy to transport. Servicing requires just the loosening of two clips to open the back cover.

X3 benefits from compatibility with Lighthouse’s latest generation of LCM processor, which simplifies and enhances user control via connectivity, high-resolution support and all-in-one adjustment tools.

“X3 combines a number of attributes that deliver a new dimension to the indoor LED display market,” said Lighthouse’s Managing Director Peter Chan. “Working in combination with XL Video has enabled us to handle the set and stage designs of corporate and entertainment events, while addressing the critical factors of image quality, ease of installation and ROI for our end users.”