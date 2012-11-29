Mobile and Digital Signage Integration Roundtable, Dec. 13th

Digital Signage Connection (DSC) will present a “roundtable” style webcast to discuss how digital signage (DS) end-user managers and administrators can capitalize on the growth of smartphones.

At 2pm EST on Thursday, December 13, members of Digital Signage Expo's Advisory Board, who are each involved with different aspects of their own organizations' digital signage networks, will discuss the variety of ways that airports, banks and universities can use mobile in combination with their digital signage installations and delineate the role that mobile vs. digital signage plays in effectively reaching their customers and constituencies.

Panelists include:

- Columbus Regional Airport Authority’s David Saleme, Esq., A.A. E., Concessions Manager

- Servus Credit Union’s Matthew Brown, Web & Interactive Marketing Manager

- The John Marshall Law School’s James Velco, Chief Technology Officer

Earlier this year, based on the first stand-alone measurement of smartphone ownership, the Pew Internet Project reported that more than one third of American adults (35%) own smartphones, or have phones that operate on a smartphone platform (39%). At the end of 2011, InfoTrends confirmed that year-over-year smartphone adoption rates had doubled, which suggests there is an opportunity, both for marketers and for those who operate digital signage networks, to take advantage of this ubiquitous technology.

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “This webcast has been formatted as a "Roundtable Discussion," expressly to invite attendees to be part of the broader industry conversation, add their perspectives and ask questions designed to move this discussion forward.”

Registration for the 2pm EDT, December 13th Roundtable Discussion Webcast is available online at: https://www4.gotomeeting.com/register/555168567

The webinar also serves as an introduction to the challenges of mobile convergence that will be discussed on the DSE 2013 educational program – in the new 'Mobile Technology and Its Implications for Digital Signage Conference,' in the '4th Annual Digital Place-Based Advertising Summit' and in many of the conference seminars.