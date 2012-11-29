Video Wall Transforms The Weather Channel Studio

The Weather Channel’s new video wallWhen The Weather Channel wanted to upgrade the primary studio set at its Atlanta headquarters, it turned to Electrosonic to install a new video wall to replace the previous display the company had provided. The new system, comprised of 12 Christie Entero LED-illuminated, rear-projection display cubes, is now seen as a backdrop for on-air talent and is a vehicle for live video and map presentations.

“In 2008, we supplied a rear-screen projection edge-blended system with Christie projectors,” explained Electrosonic Systems consultant Pete Rajcula. “We have an ongoing relationship with The Weather Channel, and when they were looking for a new alternative to the blended system, we suggested Christie’s LED-illuminated DLP cubes, which offer extremely long lamp life, rich color, and easy maintenance.”

Rajcula noted that while the former system was state-of-the-art at the time, “LED-illuminated cubes have now reached maturity in the market,” and The Weather Channel is poised to reap the benefits of the technology.

The install team and end-users were challenged by the need to complete the integration on a fully functioning set. Electrosonic installed the wall’s pedestal and cubes, adjusted the geometry, and color-balanced the screens to match the studio lighting. Christie Entero LED-based display cubes were selected for myriad reasons including solidstate illumination; they offer vivid, wide color gamut performance, with no lamps to replace, no moving parts, and no consumables.

The video wall is designed in a 2x6 configuration with dimensions measuring 26.9 feet wide by 6.8 feet high. A three-output Vista Spyder image processor drives a trio of 1-in/4-out distribution amps. Each of the DAs, in turn, drives one of three 2x2 sections of the wall. The video wall does its own processing of each 2x2 section, creating one large dynamic image across the display.

Behind the scenes at The Weather Channel“We’re extremely happy with the video wall,” reported The Weather Channel’s broadcast engineer Travis Warner.

Andy Borum was Electrosonic’s project manager for the installation and reported a smooth project, despite the potential for turbulence on a working set. “Everything went smoothly even though the studio was in use,” he reports.

“The Weather Channel was prepared for our arrival, so we were able to build the wall and make the initial tweaks without disrupting onair production.”

Network Impact:

“There is no impact on any IT networks at TWC. The Christie Entero uses the network specifically for remote management of the displays and for the ArrayLOC system to maintain perfect visual uniformity of the display wall; however, the bandwidth used for these features is negligible and have no impact on the network.”

ROI:

“The Entero LED solution requires no scheduled maintenance, no lamps, and no consumables, providing The Weather Channel with significant savings annually.”

Ease-of-Use:

“The Christie Entero display wall provides total ease-ofuse. In theory, it should be as simple and carefree as static signage and lower in maintenance requirements than any of the other displays in use at TWC.”

Reliability:

“The Entero LED is designed with zero scheduled maintenance. However, should a failure occur, the system is completely modular and all circuits self-adjust electronically—with only minor mechanical adjustments needed.” —John Stark, senior director, Collaborative Visual Solutions, Christie

