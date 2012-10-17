AVAD Adds SurgeX to Pro AV Line

AVAD LLC has added SurgeX power conditioning and surge elimination products to its line of commercial vendors.

SurgeX is a manufacturer of AC power conditioning and surge elimination products, offering a complete line of AC power solutions for protection, power conditioning, and control of sensitive electrical and electronic equipment designed to suit every application. The company’s patented Advanced Series Mode technology absorbs and eliminates surges, rather than using shunt mode surge suppression. All products are backed by an 11-year warranty.

Axess Elite, a standout power solution from SurgeX, enables users to manage power distribution settings and control individual outlets as well as monitor energy usage. The Axess Elite provides systems contractors with comprehensive energy management and two-way communication with all IP-enabled products on the assigned network for advanced levels of control, coupled with the company’s unsurpassed Advanced Series Mode surge elimination technology. This technology is rated to withstand unlimited surges up to 6,000 volts, 3000 amps per surge.

"AVAD is thrilled to add the SurgeX product line into our full portfolio of commercial brands considering its industry reputation as a power protection leader in major venues from Carnegie Hall to Yankee Stadium," said Cynthia Menna, senior commercial sales manager of AVAD. "AVAD customers will be pleased to know that SurgeX products boast a 100 percent fail safe protection rate during a flawless 12 year product performance history."