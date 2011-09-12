Kordz Unveils PRS Commercial HDMI Cable

Indianapolis, IN--Kordz has added to its range of HDMI cables with the unveiling of its PRS Series HDMI for custom commercial and residential installations.

Key innovations for the PRS Series include the new ProGrip HDMI connector for securely seated installation as well as an industrial-inspired all-metal connector shell, which has been miniaturized to fit through a ≤” conduit. Redmere active technology enables High Speed HDMI performance in lengths to 18-meters/59-feet.

The new PRS Series features an ideal balance of around 3kg (6.6 lbs) of extraction force, according to the company. This ensures the connector will stay in place as required, offering robust longevity in one-time commercial installations, such as in hotel room AV systems, while still being able to pull free if required for safety.

The round cable profile addresses the desire of many installers to provide 360 degree bend uniformity; with UL CMG fire rating for compliant in-wall installations (CL3 is not applicable to any HDMI cables). The connector shell is comprised of a die cast clamshell configuration with exposed screws, and overall width of a mere 18mm, coupled with a rounded side profile to ensure it fits easily through a ≤” conduit.

Short lengths use 28AWG cable stock with compact shell length for minimized mounting depths, and passive High Speed with Ethernet compliance to 5m (16-feet 4-inches). Lengths from 7.5m (24-feet 7-inches) to 18m (59-feet) all employ the Redmere patented power harvesting module in the display side connector, same as the Kordz flat EVS Silver-2 series. Cable gauge increases to 26AWG at the more extreme lengths, permitting High Speed compliance across the range, and HDMI Ethernet channel to 15m. The resulting cable directionality in the active models is unmistakably signified by the red colored connector shell at the sink side, and although the shell is longer to accommodate the active module, it still fits through a ≤” conduit for convenient installation ease.

PRS is the step up from Kordz PRO HDMI, designed specifically for the customs AV installer to address their specific needs for cable pull through capability, compliance, format support and interoperability, and installation ease and longevity. PRS delivers precisely the right balance of fit and finish, also engineered to reduce cable and connector weight to further reinforce installation integrity.